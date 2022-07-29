Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Core

Bell Canada plots 5G standalone core network launch

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/29/2022
Comment (0)

MONTRÉAL – Bell today announced the availability of 5G+ service in southern Ontario, offering customers the country's fastest mobile technology yet on Canada's top-ranked 5G wireless network.

Earlier this month, Bell began deploying 3500 MHz wireless spectrum, unleashing the next phase of 5G advancement. Available today in Toronto, Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, London, Barrie and select areas of Mississauga, Bell 5G+ is expected to be faster and more responsive, allowing for a superior mobile experience. In Toronto, speeds with 5G+ are now over 50% faster than before.

"Bell is taking its most-awarded 5G network and making it even better with 5G+, offering customers access to even faster mobile speeds than before. Ontario is just the beginning, and we look forward to rolling it out to more Canadians, and delivering on our promise to provide the latest technology and best experience for our customers."

- Stephen Howe, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Bell

5G customers with a compatible 5G+ device and rate plan, and who are inside Ontario's 5G+ coverage areas, can immediately take advantage of Bell 5G+ speeds. Those outside of the coverage areas can continue to enjoy 4G, LTE and 5G on Canada's best network. Bell will continue to expand 5G+ across the country and is on track to offer coverage to approximately 40% of the Canadian population by the end of 2022, including the availability of peak theoretical download speeds of 3 Gbps in select markets.

Introducing 5G standalone (SA) core

Bell will soon roll out its nationwide 5G standalone (SA) core network, starting in Toronto. The addition of 3500 MHz wireless spectrum allows Bell to deliver a new 5G core network to Canadian businesses, supported by world-class SA architecture, and which is expected to unlock even faster speeds and ultra-low latency. Over time, 5G SA core will provide additional benefits such as network slicing, and will enable a full range of 5G features and functionality for both enterprise and consumer use cases and support the massive growth of IoT.

Bell works with leading global and domestic 5G partners with a common goal of accelerating Canada's 5G innovation ecosystem. Right now, Bell and its partners are trialing SA network slicing to demonstrate its optimal use. Trials include allocating speeds and dedicating capacity for use cases like first responder live video applications.

Additionally, Bell funds robust 5G R&D programs at several Canadian institutions including Western University. Western's 'Campus of the Future' is a living lab helping shape smarter cities and communities. Western is among the first to leverage Bell's new 5G+ network, testing the new capabilities with projects like immersive VR learning with live 3D viewing and blind spot technology, which uses real-time positioning technology to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

Bell 5G SA will soon be available for enterprise customers in Toronto with a compatible device and the appropriate provisions. New enterprise customers can call Bell directly for more information. Existing customers should reach out to their account representative for more details.

Quick facts

  • Bell 5G+ offers Canadians its fastest mobile speeds ever
  • Bell 5G+ is expanding across southern Ontario for customers in Toronto, Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, London, Barrie and select areas of Mississauga
  • With 5G+, speeds in Toronto are now over 50% faster than before
  • Bell is on track to cover approximately 40% of the Canadian population with 5G+ by the end of 2022, including the availability of peak theoretical download speeds of 3 Gbps in select markets
  • Bell's 5G standalone (SA) core network will soon roll out nationwide for Canadian businesses, starting with Toronto

Read the full press release here.

Bell

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Nokia Cloud Packet Core ebook
Getting the 5G Core Right for Successful 5G Deployments & Monetization
Video: Cloud Packet Core multi-access and convergence
Packet Core Deployment
CPC Executive Brief
Innovate and Execute With a Simplified 5G Core
Network policy management
Guide: CI/CD - today and tomorrow in telecom networks
Guide: Maximize the cloud native transformation
Guide: How to build a cloud native 5G Core platform
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 23, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022: Charting the Way Forward for Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
5G-Advanced Takes Off, Opening a New Chapter for 5G Globally By C114
SAM responds to ZuoRAT, the game changing attack that emphasizes the need for router protection By SAM Seamless Networks
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE