Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Core

5G core spend is on a roll, says Dell'Oro

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 7/23/2021
Comment (0)

Carriers worldwide are expected to invest a total of $50 billion in mobile core networks (MCNs) between 2021 and 2025. It represents a CAGR of 3%.

The more exciting bit is 5G core (5GC) spend, which, on the back of 5G standalone (SA) network rollouts, is estimated to expand at much a more rapid clip of 33% CAGR. Strong growth here offsets corresponding declines in 4G and IMS core investment.

These were some of the headline findings from Dell'Oro Group's latest five-year forecast for the MCN market, although the investment picture is far from uniform.

Dell'Oro expects the bulk of MCN spend (40–45%) will come from the Asia-Pacific region, powered in the main by China and South Korea as they migrate comparatively early to 5G SA networks and 5GC.

The market research firm expects Europe, the Middle East and Africa to grab a 30–35% slice of the $50 billion MCN pie, followed by North America (18–23%) and the Caribbean and Latin America (5–10%).

China 5GC auction

"China was all the action in 2020," Dave Bolan, research director at Dell'Oro Group for MCN MEC, told Light Reading via email.

He expects that trend to continue, especially in the first half of the forecast period. Bolan points out that phase one of the 5G SA rollout in China amounted to over $1 billion in 5GC contracts, and the pace of rollout is accelerating with phase two. Phase three is now being readied.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

"5GC builds by the three incumbent service providers for 5G SA networks in China are continuing to exceed our expectations," he said in prepared remarks. "In addition, in 2021, the new Chinese communications service provider, China Broadcasting Network, will begin construction of its 5G SA network."

Dell'Oro does not yet provide vendor market share for MCN, but Bolan said Huawei and ZTE, given the size of China, are currently in the lead.

Deployments of more 5G SA networks are expected in the latter half of 2021 in Australia, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and the UK. AT&T and Verizon, adds Dell'Oro, "should begin in earnest in 2022 and 2023" with their 5G SA networks.

Network slicing not a priority (yet)

"The basic network to get the 5G core up and running is the focus today," Bolan told Light Reading. "NSSF [network slicing service function] and NEF [network exposure function] will come in the second half of the forecast."

By the year 2025, Dell'Oro expects MCN functions associated with 5G to represent over 70% of the revenue mix between 4G and 5G MCN functions.

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 4, 2021 Tech for a Better Planet Symposium
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
China Mobile Partners With Huawei to Build the World's Largest IoT Support Platform By Huawei
It's Time to Be Proactive By Dean Stoneback, SCTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Synamedia
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE