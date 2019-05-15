Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief
The Big 5G Event wrapped up last week and today we're sharing some scenes from the show as we continue to go through our piles of notes and recordings, digesting that veritable feast of information and networking. Denver photographer Andrew Kowalyshyn took these photos for Light Reading. The captions are not his fault. Click on the image below to launch the slideshow:
In addition to the photos, click here to watch the Telecoms.com podcast that was recorded during the show, and look below to find the video wrap of the show's highlights, and the Light Reading podcast we recorded on the show floor. Even better, to see the whole list of stories and videos we've published from the event, visit https://www.lightreading.com/big5gevent.
— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading