Viavi to Debut New Cable & Fiber Test Tech

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today introduced new test and measurement solutions to enable a fast track to optimized cable plant performance. The new products will be showcased at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2019, October 1-3 in New Orleans, along with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for simplified migration to Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) and DOCSIS 3.1, faster fiber inspection and optimized Ethernet service delivery.

For today’s service providers and multiple system operators (MSOs), increasing competition means that maximum performance and reliability are crucial to reducing churn. Yet with growing network complexity and evolving technologies, MSOs need to equip frontline cable technicians and contractors with simplified tools and automated processes to enable them to quickly identify installation faults and troubleshoot service issues. To address these challenges, VIAVI is offering the following new solutions:

OneExpert DSP ONX-220

The VIAVI ONX-220 is the newest addition to the trusted OneExpert family of test meters, enabling fast, complete and precise signal measurements to verify cable activation and troubleshoot high-speed Gigabit Ethernet, DOCSIS and Wi-Fi service.

Seeker X Leakage Detection System

VIAVI leakage detection technology helps MSOs enhance subscriber experience by efficiently finding plant faults often responsible for service-impacting ingress issues.

ONMS (Optical Network Management Solutions)

Supporting MSOs deploying deep fiber networks, the ONMS family offers the modular OTU-8000 Optical Test Unit with a tunable DWDM OTDR and the ultra-compact OTU-5000 rack-mounted OTDR for rapid, automatic identification of fiber events such as bends, crushes, breaks and malicious tapping.

Viavi