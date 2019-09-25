Viavi Taps Partners for DAA Network Testing & Maintenance Program

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) will showcase its flexible distributed access architecture (DAA) partner ecosystem at SCTE·ISBE's Cable-Tec Expo 2019. The VIAVI DAA Test-Ready Certification Program, created in partnership with leading DAA vendors, uses a standards-based approach to provide network service providers confidence in their ability to maintain and troubleshoot their cable plant when deploying certified DAA solutions.

As cable operators race to meet the insatiable appetite for bandwidth, DAA technologies like Remote PHY (R-PHY) are starting to move from cable operator labs to large-scale field deployments. The adoption of DAA infrastructure creates more flexible and efficient hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks, enabling greater throughput at a lower operational cost for home broadband services, support for 5G xHaul or Ethernet services for business customers.

However, challenges inherent in R-PHY deployment are creating hurdles for network testing and maintenance. For example, the relocation of physical layer electronics from the headend or hub to the R-PHY node and removal of RF test points from hub sites disrupts current procedures that rely on hub-based monitoring gear such as signal leakage detection, return path monitoring and sweep. To prevent disruption of cable plant maintenance processes, VIAVI developed a standards-based program to ensure continuity of critical test capabilities.

The VIAVI DAA Test-Ready Certification Program identifies vendors which have demonstrated support, or implemented a roadmap, for CableLabs-specified functions used by the VIAVI sweep/ingress solution.

Leading network equipment manufacturers participating in the VIAVI DAA Test-Ready Certification Program include 'Gold' partners Casa Systems, Cisco, Harmonic, Teleste, and Vecima, and 'Silver' partners Arris (now CommScope), BKtel, and Nokia.

