Viavi Reports Fiscal Q3 Sales Hike

5/4/2018
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) today reported results for its third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Third quarter of fiscal 2018 net revenue was $219.4 million. GAAP net loss was $(8.7) million, or $(0.04) per share. NonGAAP net income was $29.2 million, or $0.13 per share.

Second quarter of fiscal 2018 net revenue was $201.8 million. GAAP net loss was $(3.7) million or $(0.02) per share. NonGAAP net income was $20.2 million, or $0.09 per share.

Third quarter of fiscal 2017 net revenue was $196.0 million. GAAP net income was $26.0 million, or $0.11 per share. NonGAAP net income was $21.9 million, or $0.09 per share.

“VIAVI exceeded its Q3 non-GAAP operating margin and EPS guidance range, excluding the financial contribution from the acquired business. Stronger performance by both the NSE and OSP business segments drove the results,” said Oleg Khaykin, VIAVI’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “During the quarter, we completed the acquisition of the AvComm and Wireless Test and Measurement businesses of Cobham. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to nonGAAP earnings in fiscal 4Q and we are excited about the growth opportunities in the emerging 5G wireless market and AvComm’s military, public safety and avionics test markets.”

Financial Overview:
• Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA customers represented 44.2%, 29.2% and 26.6%, respectively, of total net revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

• As of March 31, 2018, the Company held $738.0 million in total cash and investments.

• As of March 31, 2018, the Company had $888.5 million of total aggregate principal amount of senior convertible notes, with net carrying value of $786.0 million. The Company had $428.5 million aggregate principal amount of 0.625% Senior Convertible Notes (“0.625% Notes”), after repurchasing $22.5 million of principal amount during the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2018. The 0.625% Notes with net carrying value of $420.4 million as of March 31, 2018 was classified as current portion of long-term debt. The Company also had $460.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.00% Senior Convertible Notes with a net carrying value of $365.6 million classified as long-term debt, net of current portion.

• During the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company generated $13.6 million of cash from operations.

Business Outlook for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2018
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 ending June 30, 2018, the Company expects net revenue to be between $243 million to $267 million and non-GAAP earnings per share to be $0.08 to $0.12. Khaykin added, “Q4 operating margins in OSP are expected to be significantly down, driven by short-term underutilization of 3D Sensing manufacturing operation as our customers transition to the next year product cycle. The operations are expected to rebound in the September quarter and we expect a very strong first half fiscal year 2019 3D Sensing business. Together with continued recovery in Anti-Counterfeiting products demand, we expect OSP operating margins to rebound.”

Viavi Solutions Inc.

