Viavi Beefs Up Testing Portfolio for Cable & Fiber Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today introduced new test and measurement solutions to help service providers and contractors validate, qualify and troubleshoot cable and fiber broadband networks. The two new solutions from VIAVI, the DSP TDR Time Domain Reflectometer and the OCC-4056C DWDM Optical Channel Checker, deliver fast and accurate performance analysis and troubleshooting to ensure successful network installation and operation.

Multiple system operators (MSOs) and cable technicians are under enormous pressure to deploy new services in a timely manner, as well as to quickly and accurately find cable faults to restore service as soon as possible. Moreover, in today’s evolving landscape, the stakes are even higher as cable networks are now positioned to take on a larger role in mobile backhaul for 5G with new capabilities enabled by DOCSIS 3.1 and distributed architectures such as Remote PHY.

VIAVI DSP TDR

The VIAVI DSP TDR offers lab-grade functionality in a rugged, handheld form factor to accurately locate cable breaks or faults in the field, enabling outages to be addressed quickly for faster restoration of service. In addition to reducing mean-time-to-repair (MTTR), the capability to precisely pinpoint a cable break helps limit the length of cable to be dug up for repairs, which means that operators can avoid paying for unnecessary span replacements.

VIAVI OCC-4056C

As Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) technology migrates into access networks, MSOs and mobile operators require new solutions for testing fiber links, 5G fronthaul networks or Remote PHY architectures. The new VIAVI OCC-4056C Optical Channel Checker is designed to work with the popular T-BERD/MTS-2000, 4000, and 5800 platforms, forming the industry’s most comprehensive set of test solutions for DWDM and hybrid DWDM/ CWDM metro and access networks.

Viavi

