Viavi Adds Leak Detection to Cable Signal Meters

News Wire Feed
3/20/2018
San Jose, Calif. -- VIAVI Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that the company’s complete portfolio of cable signal meters – including the VIAVI OneExpert and Trilithic DSP products – have been enabled with the proven leakage detection technology from Trilithic. VIAVI acquired Trilithic in August 2017, in a union of two complementary leaders in test and measurement. Multiple system operators (MSOs) and their contractors can now choose from a wide, unified selection of cable test instruments at different price points, addressing technologies up to DOCSIS 3.1, and providing the long-term economic benefits of efficiently minimizing leakage in home networks.

Faults in equipment, cables or connectors can lead to RF signals in the home network not being properly contained. In addition, harmful ingress via these leaks from the subscriber premises can affect an entire node. This issue is becoming more critical as higher speed technologies such as DOCSIS 3.1 further stress the physical infrastructure, and the number of RF-emitting devices in homes continues to grow. Today’s service provider can suffer economic loss from degraded network quality, risk of subscriber churn, and time spent troubleshooting and resolving problems. In fact, a technician or contractor can spend a considerable amount of time inspecting all of the cable plant in the home to pinpoint leaks.

Trilithic has established a reputation as a pioneer in home signal leakage detection, with a patented approach to leakage measurement that comprehensively tests the Aeronautical and LTE bands in both fully digital and analog cable systems. Using a handheld transmitter and a cable signal meter equipped with an antenna and applicable firmware, a technician can efficiently locate and repair leaks. Adding the detection function to the installation/ service meter offers a consolidated instrument solution for all service activation functions. This capability is now available across the VIAVI OneExpert and Trilithic DSP instrument families.

“RF integrity in the home is an often overlooked source of issues affecting both network quality and subscriber satisfaction,” said Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager, Converged Instruments and Virtual Test, VIAVI Solutions. “Thanks to the addition of industry-leading home leakage detection to our technician-friendly instruments, locating leaks is no longer like looking for a needle in a haystack. Our customers will save on truck rolls, time spent on service calls, and subscriber retention.”

VIAVI experts will discuss issues affecting cable service providers during two industry panels at the Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference being held this week in Denver: “The Future of DOCSIS” on March 21, and “Feasting on Fiber” on March 22.

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

