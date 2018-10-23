VeEX Teams Up With Ubisense

FREMONT, Calif. -- VeEX Inc., a global leader in innovative test and measurement solutions for next-generation networks, today announced a strategic partnership with Ubisense, an enterprise location intelligence solution provider. The integration of the two software product lines delivers a real-time view of the status of a customer's physical network assets, helping them to increase network uptime, lower MTTR, reduce truck rolls, and improve customer satisfaction.

The two industry-leading companies are collaborating to integrate and make their VeSion and myWorld products and software services interoperable. VeEX's VeSion integrates VeEX's RF Ingress, RF sweep, DOCSIS/PNM, Ethernet and Fiber Monitoring systems including its Workflow and Asset Management software under a single, unified cloud-based platform. Running on a wide range of mobile devices, the Ubisense myWorld software accelerates network operations performance by improving data quality and consistency between applications and field operations. myWorld creates a geo operations hub that provides a simple, trusted network view that complements the VeEX solutions by giving field tech engineers and designers the geospatial context they need to make rapid, informed decisions.

"Both Cable and Telco service providers are making significant capital investments in next-generation networks with aggressive time pressure and fixed budgets hampering roll-outs," said Cyrille Morelle, President and CEO at VeEX. "These companies are quickly discovering that their existing test tools and software processes do not scale efficiently to meet these objectives. Aligning our specialized test probes with Ubisense's myWorld ensures our customers have complete network visibility plus it reduces unnecessary Truck Rolls by alerting key personnel to alarm conditions with precise location," he added.

"Service Providers and Infrastructure companies operate in a complex, distributed environment with many field assets and real-time sensors," said Richard Petti, CEO at Ubisense. "Our new partnership is very exciting because myWorld gives customers a geospatial map to understand the health of their network using VeEX test probes to predict and prevent outages before they occur. Engineers and designers can now see how and where network assets are impacting performance in order to take prompt and efficient action. Our new VeEX partnership demonstrates our technology agnostic strategy of supporting best-in-class IIOT devices. It's a great example of how we can bring game changing benefits to customers using our myWorld software to accelerate their network operations."

VeEX Inc.