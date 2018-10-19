VeEX Intros 400GE Hand-held Test Set With Native QSFP-DD PAM4 Support

FREMONT, Calif. -- VeEX Inc., a global leader in innovative test and measurement solutions for next-generation networks, announced today the addition of the RXT-6400 400GE test module, the industry's first truly portable 400GE hand-held test set targeting the upcoming 400G PAM4 QSFP-DD lab-to-field transition. This includes applications for R&D/SVT labs, transceiver testing/benchmarking, field support/FAE, data center intra and inter-connect, aggregation, operators' evaluation labs, and commercial deployment, where portability, mobility and efficiency are necessary.

The RXT-6400 module is based on the latest generation of flexible, state-of-the-art 58G PAM4-based FPGA technology. This native PAM4-based design enables best-in-class signal integrity (no adapters required) and allows the RXT-6400 to adapt to evolving 400GE technology, keeping true to the proven forward-looking spirit of VeEX's RXT-1200 test platform.

"The 400GE and QSFP-DD market is evolving at a fast pace and being first to market, with the right solution, is instrumental to VeEX's success. We are excited to work closely with a leading chip manufacturer in developing our next generation test module with the latest FPGA technology supporting native 58G PAM4. This leading-edge single-chip solution enables VeEX to achieve the goal of designing flexible future-proof test and measurement solutions for 400G transport and data center applications," said Cyrille Morelle, President and CEO of VeEX.

As service providers race to deliver gigabit to the home, 5G wireless, data center expansion, 4K UHD Streaming, IoT and connected vehicles, among other data hungry services, this triggers the need to prepare for higher bandwidth demand. In response, the communications industry is quickly gearing up for the adoption of 400GE and the expectations are high.

"The RXT-6400 400GE module enables VeEX to address the needs of network equipment manufacturers (NEMs), transceiver vendors, data center operators and service providers in their aggregation, switching and transport space, with a portable, cost-effective and efficient test solution for optical transport services and pluggable transceiver verification," said Ildefonso M. Polo, Vice President of Product Marketing for VeEX.

The RXT-6400 400GE test module is the industry's most compact and powerful test solution currently available to assist with the initial 400GE commercial deployment, offering native QSFP-DD PAM4 support. A true hand-held, with battery operation, the RXT reduces testing time at large data centers or aggregation nodes. This saves time and increases efficiency and ease-of-use for installation and maintenance crews working on large equipment rooms or data center clusters. In addition, mobility and reduced size and weight are also important to NEMs and transceiver vendors traveling around the globe promoting their new solutions, performing demonstrations, assisting interop tests, benchmarking, troubleshooting, evaluations and supporting their customers.

The RXT-1200 test platform series offers industry leading modularity, with an extensive family of test modules addressing multi-rate, multi-protocol transport testing for Ethernet/IP, OTN, SONET/SDH, Fibre Channel, CPRI, eCPRI, DSL, covering data rates and interfaces from 64k to 400G, as well as OTDR and OSA fiber optics tools, in a compact battery-powered handheld. Transport test modules support a broad range of transceiver technologies including QSFP-DD, QSFP56, QSFP28, QSFP+, CFP4, CFP2, SFP56, SFP28, SFP+, SFP to provide R&D/SVT labs, production/manufacturing and operators with an all-in-one test solution for new 400GE and other existing technologies.

The new RXT-6400 test module will be on display at the SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018, October 22-25 in Atlanta, GA, USA, VeEX Booth #2301.

VeEX Inc.