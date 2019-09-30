& cplSiteName &

VeEX Debuts DOCSIS 3.1 Test Module

9/30/2019

FREMONT, Calif. -- VeEX, a global leader in innovative test and measurement solutions for next-generation networks, today announced the addition of the new DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem plug-in test module for the best-in-class AT2500-3G Headend Analyzer.

Supporting true emulation mode for DOCSIS 3.1 OFDM and D3.0 32x8 SC-QAM, the test module also incorporates 1GE Layer 4+ Throughput capabilities. Key features include easy-to-view ranging results with live updates, OFDM summary status for critical D3.1 OFDM metrics, OFDMA status and the ability to run V-TEST speed test directly at the cable modem and 1GE interfaces.

