VeEX Brings New Test & Measurement Gear to Anga Com

FREMONT, Calif. -- VeEX Inc., a global leader in innovative test and measurement solutions for next-generation networks, today announced that it will showcase several new products at the ANGA COM Exhibition and Conference taking place at the Koelnmesse in Germany from June 4-6, 2019.

At booth # C41, Hall 7, VeEX will unveil and demonstrate:

FX86 and FX87 xWDM optical sources - the FX86 generates up to four independent G.694.2 CWDM wavelengths, while the FX87 can be tuned to any G.694.1 DWDM channel on the 50 GHz frequency grid over the C-band spectrum. Featuring excellent wavelength and power stability, the units are purpose built to check link loss and verify end-end routing through multiplexers and demultiplexers.

FX82 optical power meter, FX83 source and FX84 optical loss test set - general-purpose, toolbox meters essential for any fiber technician. Equipped with optional CWDM wavelength calibration and WaveID, the FX82 is a perfect companion tool for the FX86 CWDM source. Date and time stamped test results can be exported via USB or optional Bluetooth interface for report generation.

FX180X Optical Channel Checker – offers a basic set of spectral test functions to verify channel power and wavelength in CWDM and DWDM deployments. The price/performance ratio is targeted at cable operators tasked to characterize the fast growing R-PHY based technologies with ever reducing test equipment budgets.

DI-1000MPO Fiberscope – provides manual inspection of MPO/MTP connectors when operated with Fiberizer™ Mobile and Fiberizer™ Scope PC software applications. Unlike automatic scanning, manual inspection allows the user to intervene or stop further inspection for cleaning purposes. Once all fiber endfaces have been inspected and accepted by the user, the software grades the saved images according to the IEC 61300-3-35 standard with an overall PASS or FAIL verdict.

VeEX Inc.