Telestream Combines With Tektronix Video

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
4/25/2019
NEVADA CITY, CALIF. -- Telestream, a Genstar Capital company, and a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced a partnership with Fortive (NYSE:FTV) to integrate Tektronix Video, a global leader in video test, monitoring and quality assurance solutions for the broadcast and digital media markets, into the Telestream business.

Founded in 1946 as part of Tektronix Inc, Tektronix Video is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, with research & development and engineering facilities in Bangalore, India. The company has sales operations in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. The terms of the deal were not disclosed as Telestream is privately held, but the transaction results in Genstar Capital partnering with Fortive in a co-ownership arrangement.

With over 1,000 customers around the world including 95 percent of leading broadcasters and network service providers, Tektronix Video’s video test, monitoring and quality assurance solutions help media companies and service providers monitor, analyze and optimize video to gain the critical insight needed to keep viewers engaged on any device, across any network. The company develops and markets video and audio test solutions for analysis, quality control, service assurance and regulatory compliance supporting a wide range of applications from HD to 4K/UHD, SDI to IP, and linear multicast to OTT ABR networks.

Scott Puopolo will remain CEO of the combined company.

