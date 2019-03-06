Promptlink's 'Network NoiseHawk' Pinpoints Sources of Noise on HFC Networks

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- Promptlink Communications, a leading provider of software applications for the management and testing of broadband networks and equipment, today announced the launch of Network NoiseHawk®. Utilizing a patent-pending algorithm to analyze PNM and SNMP polling data, Network NoiseHawk accurately pinpoints network noise and easily displays it for cable operators and their technicians, allowing for quick correction to noise issues.

Broadband HFC network operators have spent countless years trying to find a way to pinpoint disruptive network noise, to no avail. Technicians can spend days searching for such noise, incurring large expenses and negatively impacting customer satisfaction. Promptlink’s Network NoiseHawkprovides a software-only solution that can display critical data solutions on a mobile device or PC and can accurately pinpoint the source of HFC network noise. A NOC-side Alarm Dashboard notifies network operators of critical noise-related issues, allowing for easy dispatch of technicians to quickly resolve all issues. NoiseHawk efficiently reduces truck rolls, ladder moves, time-to resolution, and inbound call traffic while increasing customer satisfaction.

Promptlink will have a live demonstration at ANGACOM in Cologne, Germany, June 4-6 in Hall 8 – Booth N71.

