Eurofins Launches ATSC 3.0 Test Suite

HASSELT, Belgium -- Ahead of the NAB Show, Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance (QA) and testing services, has announced it will be showcasing a new conformance test suite at the show. Arreios for ATSC 3.0 enables the certification and testing for ATSC 3.0 features, such as Ultra High Definition (UHD) and High Dynamic Range (HDR) video over broadcast and broadband, Interactive Applications, Targeted Advertising, Emergency Alerts and Content Recovery, and Watermarking.

ATSC 3.0 brings together many advanced technologies in the physical, transport, application and service layers of this new broadcast and broadband transmission system. Eurofins’ Arreios for ATSC 3.0 provides a suite of automated test tools that enable device manufacturers and their supply chain to reliably and efficiently test a range of scenarios to verify conformance and correct implementation for the wide-range of technologies set-out in ATSC 3.0.

“For ATSC 3.0 services to be compelling and meet consumer expectations, devices must be interoperable and key features must be correctly implemented,” said Johan Craeybeckx, Business Line Director, Eurofins Digital Testing International. “Working with Pearl, NAB, and other ATSC stakeholders, Eurofins is proud to help scale the collaborative rollout of ATSC 3.0 by offering a suite of test automation tools that verify conformance with the features set forth therein.”

“ATSC recognizes the importance of conformance to the success of ATSC 3.0, and its role in facilitating the introduction of high-quality systems and devices meeting the specification,” said Lynn Claudy, Senior VP of Technology at NAB and ATSC Chairman. “Conformance test suites, such as Eurofins’, will help drive adoption and ensure consumers experience the vast benefits this standard promises.”

Following the preview at the NAB Show, Arreios for ATSC 3.0 will be available to purchase beginning May 1st, 2019.

