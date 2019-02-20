Eurofins Intros Device-Level GDPR Conformance Testing Service

HASSELT, Belgium -- Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance (QA) and testing services, today announced that its Cyber Security division has launched a new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) testing service to assess data protection capabilities, and ensure CE devices and their associated businesses and processes are conforming to the GDPR.

GDPR is the legal framework for personal data protection and privacy for all individuals within the European Union, and applies to any company involved with the movement, processing or storage of personal data related to EU citizens, regardless where the company is located. Eurofins’ GDPR testing service runs test data assessments to help worldwide companies meet the new security and privacy requirements, avoid substantial fines and penalties that can be imposed for non-compliance, and build consumer trust.

GDPR and Cyber Security

Eurofins' GDPR conformance testing program helps companies safeguard and strengthen the rights of data subjects, and better enable them to take control of data in an increasingly digital society. Eurofins Digital Testing’s Cyber Security division performs the comprehensive and wide-ranging GDPR conformance assessments that can be fully customised for individual requirements. The core elements tested include:

Testing the communication to and from devices;

Testing the vulnerability of products;

Conformance to country-specific security requirements; and

Analysis of product firmware to see whether it is possible to extract sensitive data.

Eurofins Digital Testing