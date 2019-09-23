& cplSiteName &

Chunghwa Telecom Taps Telestream for Video QoE Help

9/23/2019

NEVADA CITY, Calif. -- Telestream, a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies, has announced a strategic contract with Taiwan-based Pay-TV service provider, Chunghwa Telecom.

The contract sees Taiwan's leading commercial broadcaster adopting Telestream's Vantage media processing platform for its 4K broadcast operations. At the same time, Chunghwa Telecom will ensure its quality of service (QoS) standards are met using Telestream's Vidchecker automated Quality Control software for file-based media.

Chunghwa Telecom's investment in Telestream Vantage is a strategic move by the broadcaster, enabling it to be 4K-ready in the future. It will be used across the broadcaster's VOD and Live Catchup workflows.

Demonstrating Telestream's extended market reach, Chunghwa Telecom has also selected Telestream to supply its iQ Inspector Live and iQ Surveyor video monitoring and analytics system. Importantly, Chunghwa Telecom has supplemented its video monitoring network with Telestream's iVMS management system, which manages and co-ordinates the video monitoring probe network. This sophisticated system empowers operators to correlate all the alarms within a network in a single management platform, enabling rapid pinpointing of issues and resolution of faults.

