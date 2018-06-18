& cplSiteName &

Unitymedia Picks Telestream for Video Monitoring

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
6/22/2018
50%
50%

NEVADA CITY, Calif. -- Telestream, a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies has announced a major project with German cable network operator, Cologne-based Unitymedia. The project sees Unitymedia adopting advanced video monitoring and analytics platforms throughout its network, which serves over seven million consumers. In addition, Telestream will supply intelligent media processing and file-based quality control, creating a solution to provide robust, automated quality assurance to better serve millions of Unitymedia viewers.

The system will help Unitymedia ensure the highest Quality of Experience (QoE) for its viewers, position its offerings as premium quality and help ensure that the company’s technology investment is supporting its business development activities.

Unitymedia is adopting Telestream’s iQ solutions range, including linear and adaptive bitrate (ABR) end-to-end monitoring platforms. Specifically, Telestream’s Inspector LIVE enables automated quality assurance of acquired signals and encoded/transcoded outputs. Also, Telestream Surveyor TS ensures Quality of Service (QoS) across the Horizon delivery chain. For the Horizon Go service, Telestream’s Surveyor ABR passive enables passive monitoring of the output of the packager / origin server as well as Surveyor ABR active monitoring availability and accessibility assurance post CDN (Content Delivery Network).

At any time, Unitymedia has more than 60 thousand pieces of content permanently available to its customers. It seeks quick time to release whenever it has new programs and it demands reliable quality. With such a high volume of assets, it can only meet time and quality requirements when it employs a fully automated system. For this, Telestream will supply its Vantage media processing platform and Vidchecker file-based quality control (QC) system.

Telestream Internet Services Inc.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
The Telco Debt Binge May End Badly
Scott Raynovich, Founder and Principal Analyst, Futuriom, 6/15/2018
Mavenir's Billion-Dollar Blueprint
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/18/2018
Larry Ellison Laughed at the Cloud, Now the Cloud Is Laughing Back
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/20/2018
CableLabs: New Optical Spec Almost Here
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 6/18/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Backing Up Your Work Is Crucial Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives