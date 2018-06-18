Unitymedia Picks Telestream for Video Monitoring

NEVADA CITY, Calif. -- Telestream, a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies has announced a major project with German cable network operator, Cologne-based Unitymedia. The project sees Unitymedia adopting advanced video monitoring and analytics platforms throughout its network, which serves over seven million consumers. In addition, Telestream will supply intelligent media processing and file-based quality control, creating a solution to provide robust, automated quality assurance to better serve millions of Unitymedia viewers.

The system will help Unitymedia ensure the highest Quality of Experience (QoE) for its viewers, position its offerings as premium quality and help ensure that the company’s technology investment is supporting its business development activities.

Unitymedia is adopting Telestream’s iQ solutions range, including linear and adaptive bitrate (ABR) end-to-end monitoring platforms. Specifically, Telestream’s Inspector LIVE enables automated quality assurance of acquired signals and encoded/transcoded outputs. Also, Telestream Surveyor TS ensures Quality of Service (QoS) across the Horizon delivery chain. For the Horizon Go service, Telestream’s Surveyor ABR passive enables passive monitoring of the output of the packager / origin server as well as Surveyor ABR active monitoring availability and accessibility assurance post CDN (Content Delivery Network).

At any time, Unitymedia has more than 60 thousand pieces of content permanently available to its customers. It seeks quick time to release whenever it has new programs and it demands reliable quality. With such a high volume of assets, it can only meet time and quality requirements when it employs a fully automated system. For this, Telestream will supply its Vantage media processing platform and Vidchecker file-based quality control (QC) system.

Telestream Internet Services Inc.