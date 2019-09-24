& cplSiteName &

Ssimwave Brings AI-Backed Monitoring to the Network's Edge

9/24/2019

WATERLOO, ON -- SSIMWAVE, the leader in viewer-centric video quality evaluation, today announced the availability for cable system operators of SSIMPLUS Single-Ended HDMI-Out monitoring, enabling for the first time precise, objective evaluation and scoring of video quality at the closest point yet to subscribers' devices.

Designed in response to requests from Tier 2 and 3 North American operators, the new product place-shifts end point analysis to the farthest reaches of the network, simplifying field monitoring by providing objective measurement of the video quality subscribers see. The new product utilizes probes armed with the SSIMPLUS single-ended AI algorithm to measure quality at the HDMI outputs of legacy and IPTV set-top boxes located in hubs, nodes or even test homes of cable, fiber and 4G/5G wireless networks. SSIMPLUS' Emmy Award-winning technology mimics the human visual system, evaluating video quality on a pixel-by-pixel basis and scoring each measured piece of content on a 0-100 basis. SSIMWAVE is demonstrating Single-Ended HDMI-Out monitoring at its booth (#2625) at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019 Oct. 1-3 in New Orleans.

