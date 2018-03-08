Radcom Reports Profitable Q2

TEL AVIV, Israel -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM), today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

"Our solid second quarter results highlight the strength of our continued focus on top-tier network transformations and the ongoing demand for our NFV solutions as operators prepare their 5G-ready clouds," commented Mr. Yaron Ravkaie, RADCOM's CEO. "The Company is focused on supporting top-tier carriers as they accelerate their network virtualization transformations to prepare for 5G rollouts. Based on our current outlook, we are reiterating our 2018 revenue guidance of $43-$47 million."

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights:

Revenues: Total revenues for the second quarter were $10.6 million, up 19% compared to $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2017

Net Income/(Loss): GAAP net income for the period was $0.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $(0.2) million, or a loss of $(0.02) per diluted share for the second quarter of 2017

Non-GAAP Net Income: Non-GAAP net income for the period was $1.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $0.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2017

GAAP and non-GAAP results for the second quarter of 2018 included $754,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, related to grants from the Israel Innovation Authority, compared to $312,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2017

Balance sheet: As of June 30, 2018, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposit of $71.4 million and no debt

