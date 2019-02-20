Eurobites: Vodafone Vaunts 5G Breakthrough

Nokia has made two additions to its AirScale line of 5G-friendly small cells, one a mmWave offering for high traffic areas such as airports and stadiums, and the other a mid-band option that can be used to upgrade indoor coverage without replacing existing hardware.

The Finnish vendor has also made improvements to its Anyhaul transport portfolio, tweaks that Nokia says will help operators get ready for the arrival of 5G by offering throughput speeds of up to 25 Gbit/s to basestations. As for the specifics: a new release of the Nokia Wavence microwave range supports carrier aggregation; the new Versatile WDM Module (VWM) Translation Line Unit (TLU)-200 provides high-density wavelength translation at 10 Gbit/s and 25 Gbit/s; a new interconnect router, the Nokia 7250 IXR-e, is "purpose-built" to support 5G and edge cloud requirements; and a proof-of-concept 25G passive optical network is intended to demonstrate the viability of existing fiber infrastructure to offer 25Gbit/s speeds.

Ericsson has made a number of enhancements to what it collectively calls its 5G Platform, adding seven new products to its Cloud Core range, nine new vRAN radios and a new Mini-Link 6200 family of 5G-ready, 10Gbit/s long-haul offerings.

Ericsson has also unveiled additions to its transport partnership with Juniper Networks, covering areas that include network orchestration, network slicing and security.