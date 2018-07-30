CBRS Alliance Tags Test Labs for 'OnGo' Certification Program

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- The CBRS Alliance, an industry organization focused on driving the development, commercialization, and adoption of OnGo™ shared spectrum solutions, today announced that eight global labs have achieved approval to conduct testing for OnGo Certification. As an additional indicator of market readiness, OnGo access points from several member companies have already started the testing process and are expected to achieve OnGo Certification within the coming weeks. This announcement represents a significant step toward commercialization of the technology and confirms the imminent business opportunities that OnGo represents—both within the telecommunications industry and across enterprise verticals.

“OnGo offers valuable opportunities for players across the wireless ecosystem. Cable operators want access to mobile LTE, mobile operators need additional spectrum for increased capacity, and enterprises across a variety of verticals are well-positioned for successful deployments for numerous applications,” said Alan Ewing, Executive Director of the CBRS Alliance. “The launch of the OnGo Certification Program, along with the subsequent approvals of test labs to conduct the necessary testing for interoperability and certification, further indicates the explosive growth of this technology."

The selection of the first eight Authorized Test Labs for OnGo Certification demonstrates the continued collaboration between the CBRS Alliance and the Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum), both organizations working closely with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on certification. The OnGo Certification program ensures that FCC regulations for operating in shared spectrum are met – expediting formal FCC certification – and allows manufacturers to conduct the initial phase of functional testing in support of bringing OnGo-ready access points to market.

In order to achieve OnGo Certification, manufacturers are required to demonstrate that all submitted access points can interoperate with other ecosystem components and communicate with a Spectrum Access System (SAS) and operate within the provided operating parameters for LTE systems with in the 3.5 GHz band (3GPP Band 48). An additional ability to synchronize LTE networks and support specific mandatory uplink and downlink frame formats ensures the ability for such networks to coexist with one another without causing harmful interference. OnGo certification will enable dynamic spectrum sharing among LTE TDD networks, and allows businesses, municipalities, and network operators to seamlessly deploy LTE networks at a historically low cost; while maintaining the reliability, security and high performance of LTE.

For system operators, certification brings seamless interoperability to large-scale deployments, even in multi-vendor environments, helping to control costs while improving customer connectivity. For enterprises, the OnGo Certified seal indicates a product will offer improved connectivity and enhanced customizability at a fraction of the cost that has historically been associated with LTE.

“The OnGo Certification Program is key to ensuring that new equipment operating in the 3.5 GHz band performs as advertised and works well with other devices in the ecosystem,” said Kurt Schaubach, Chair of the Test & Certification Working Group at the CBRS Alliance. “We’ve seen significant interest from reputable test labs around the world in becoming Authorized Test Labs for OnGo Certification, and we look forward to continuing to expand the program to bring hundreds of OnGo-certified devices to market.”

The first test labs that have been approved to act as independent Authorized Test Laboratories as part of the OnGo Certification Program include: