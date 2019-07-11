Mesmer Raises $15M To Automate Mobile Software Development

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Mesmer launched from stealth mode today and announced a $15 million Series A round led by Intel Capital, with participation from True Ventures. The company's SaaS offering uses AI-powered bots to offload customer experience testing from developers. Customer experience testing requires verifying app quality from a user-centric perspective, often involving UI, end-to-end, functional, integration, and visual testing.

Enterprises undergoing digital transformation are building and expanding the capabilities of their mobile apps. There are two significant obstacles in the mobile development process. First, testing mobile apps from a customer-centric perspective is still manual, time-intensive, costly and imprecise. The results are buggy apps with one-star ratings—and disappointed, frustrated customers. And second, any attempt to automate this process requires hiring skilled software engineers, something made difficult by the growing shortage of technical talent. The US Department of Labor forecasts 1.4 million computer science related job openings in 2020, but only 400,000 CS graduates.

"Forty percent of a developer's time is consumed by customer experience testing," said Mesmer Co-Founder and CEO Waheed Qureshi. "It's tedious, unpopular work with developers, who have to manually tap through screens on different devices looking for glitches. We're using robotic process automation, or RPA, to compress a process that can literally take 10 days into 35 minutes, all the while improving the quality of the customer experience."

Mesmer is founded by the Zenprise team that built and sold its leading mobile device management solution to Citrix for $355 million in 2012. Mesmer will use the funding to aggressively market the $40 billion testing market's first and only Robotic Process Automation for Development (RPAD).