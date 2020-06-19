ZCorum adds fiber features to broadband diagnostics platform

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – ZCorum, an industry leader in the deployment of diagnostics tools and managed services for broadband providers, announced a major enhancement to their patented TruVizion diagnostics software. TruVizion now provides additional functionality for broadband operators who are offering fiber service (FTTx) to their subscribers. The most significant addition is a diagnostics screen that aggregates performance metrics from the devices connected to the Optical Line Terminal (OLT) that resides in the operator's headend. In addition, new features were added to the diagnostics screen that displays information from the Optical Network Terminal (ONT) residing at the subscriber's location.

The new OLT screen also provides a way to quickly see which devices are being impacted by an issue and where they are located. ZCorum has also added two new features to the ONT Diagnostics screen. With one click you can now plot historical performance data for an ONT for the last 24 hours, up to 90 days, including the number of unicast, multicast and broadcast packets transmitted. Multiple types of errors are also tracked over time. In addition, there is now a button that links directly to the management interface on compatible CPE.

