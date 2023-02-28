Verizon continues to upgrade Toledo's best network

TOLEDO, Ohio – Customers and visitors to the wine country in Toledo, Ohio have the best experience when using the Verizon network, according to the nation's most rigorous scientific testing company RootMetrics®. In the most recent test measuring performance of the major wireless carriers throughout Toledo, Verizon not only wins for overall network performance, but is unbeaten in every single category measured including accessibility, speed, reliability and performance in texts and calls. Today's results mark the 13th testing period in a row over the course of six and a half years Verizon's network is unbeaten in Toledo.

Network enhancements in Toledo, OH

These top marks are a result of months of deploying new enhancements in the network for those who live in and visit the Toledo area. More people are doing more things in more places. In order to keep ahead of that increase in data usage, Verizon's network engineers have added capacity to over 140 cell sites in the last six months and they have deployed a new macro cell site along the Michigan and Ohio borders for customers traveling the interstate. These enhancements will be particularly impactful for customers in Lincolnshire, Elmhurst, Library Village, Downtown Toledo, Rossford, Heather Downs, Perrysburg, and Maumee. With these enhancements, customers in the area can do everything from downloading huge documents and seamlessly streaming movies in HD audio and video, to playing console quality games and conducting video chats and video conferencing calls with clear sound and video while on the move.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in Toledo, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with truly unlimited broadband service and no data caps. It's ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, first responders in the Toledo area will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. So for customers living in or traveling to Toledo Ohio, Verizon has a network they can count on.

Read the full press release here.

Verizon