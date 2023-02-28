Sign In Register
Test & Measurement

Verizon continues to upgrade Dayton's best network

News Wire Feed

DAYTON, Ohio – Customers and visitors to Dayton, OH have the best experience when using the Verizon network, according to the nation's most rigorous scientific testing company RootMetrics®. In the most recent test measuring performance of major wireless carriers throughout Dayton, Verizon not only wins for overall network performance, but is unbeaten in every single category measured including accessibility, speed, reliability and performance in texts and calls. Today's results show remarkable speeds for Verizon customers in Dayton with Verizon's median download speed increasing 110% in the market and Verizon's median upload speeds increasing by more than 54% since last year.

Network enhancements in Dayton

These top marks are a result of months of deploying new enhancements in the network for those who live in and visit the Dayton area. Network engineers have been busy deploying 5G Ultra Wideband service throughout Dayton, with 5G now available throughout downtown, Webster Station, Linden Heights, the Historic Inner East, South Park, the University of Dayton, Walnut Hills, and Burkhardt. Additionally, on the west side, customers in Wolf Creek, Old Dayton, Grafton Hill, and University Row/Princeton Heights now have access to Verizon's reliable 5G Ultra Wideband service. Verizon engineers also constructed a macro cell site which is adding capacity and coverage for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

These deployments used a combination of Verizon's high band mmWave spectrum and its recently acquired C-band spectrum. Until this year in Dayton, Verizon has been restricted to using 60 MHz of the spectrum they secured, but by the end of this year, customers in Dayton will be able to take advantage of 100 MHz of C-band, almost doubling the spectrum available for 5G Ultra Wideband. That additional spectrum will turbo charge the service, offering significantly higher speeds, much greater capacity to accommodate more customers and more robust services.

Lastly, the addition of 5G service and the many additional wireless solutions allow far more data to travel on the wireless network in Dayton. That exponential increase in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Fiber optic cables are used to move data between cell sites and connect those sites to the rest of the network. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites in the Dayton area so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in Dayton, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with truly unlimited broadband service and no data caps. It's ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, first responders in the Dayton area will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. So for customers living in or traveling to Dayton Ohio, Verizon has a network they can count on.

Read the full press release here.

Verizon

