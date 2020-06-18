Tibit releases PON interoperability toolset

PETALUMA, Calif. – Tibit Communications, Inc., a Petaluma, CA based innovator of next-generation access devices for PON, announced today the release of a developer toolset, the Polyglot OMCI Editor, which enables carriers to proactively manage 3rd Party device connectivity. Making such a tool freely available to partners and carriers is an industry first for an OLT equipment provider. The open availability, and even the name Polyglot, signal Tibit's support for open and more flexible 10G PON solutions to global carriers.

The in-home component of PON, the Optical Network Unit [ONU], comprises 80% or more of the cost of active equipment for fiber access, yet many carriers are bound to the ONU provided by their OLT vendor. This stifles carrier innovation and cost-reduction. Breaking this OLT-to-ONU link requires in-depth knowledge of the ONU Management Control Interface [OMCI] commands unique to each device type. Because of the complexity, OMCI development is usually reserved to R&D organizations buried deep inside of OLT manufacturers' labs.

"Tibit's Polyglot™ OMCI Editor turns the interop situation upside down by making key tools available directly to carriers and integration partners," said Ed Boyd, CTO of Tibit Communications. "Our toolset provides the three key abilities needed for new ONU bring-up: An automated data-model discovery engine, a graphical display tool of 'managed entities' (ME's), and an editor to allow configuration of ME's in the device. As part of our commitment to supporting open PON solutions, we are proud to make freely available to our partners the R&D toolset we use ourselves to effect interoperability."

