Test company Spirent boasts of 4G and 5G work with Rakuten

TOKYO – Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), a leading provider of test, assurance, and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced its extensive work with Rakuten Mobile, Inc. in support of the operator's current LTE services, planned 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) rollout in Japan for its world-first fully virtualized cloud native mobile network.

Rakuten Mobile required groundbreaking testing capabilities to assure the performance of new services and selected Spirent Landslide for core network testing. With LTE services now live and deployment of its 5G NSA network planned for later in the year, Spirent will work with Rakuten Mobile to ensure a solid customer experience.

"We are excited to collaborate with Spirent for core network testing," said Tareq Amin, representative director, executive vice president and CTO of Rakuten Mobile. "Given their extensive in-region and global MNO/MVNO experience, advanced methodologies for testing fully-virtualized networks and ability to serve in a consultative role, we are confident that our collaboration will allow us to offer innovative and exciting next generation mobile services to Rakuten Mobile customers."

Spirent's work with Rakuten Mobile has been defined by the use of advanced automation processes that expedite testing, including for complex 5G NSA and SA testing scenarios.

"Rakuten Mobile are market trendsetters and Spirent is proud to leverage our depth of experience and advanced testing solutions portfolio to ensure Japan's newest operator can focus on achieving its vision for offering comprehensive communications services that combine a simple service plan and cutting-edge technologies," said Spirent's country manager for Japan, Akihiro Nakamura. "We look forward to working alongside the company as subscribers take advantage of its new services and new deployment targets are set."

As new services are tested for deployment to subscribers, Rakuten Mobile is also using the Spirent iTest network automation and verification solution for regression testing to speed validation timeframes, allowing Rakuten Mobile's engineering teams to remain focused on new service creation for subscribers.

"Spirent has played an integral role in our network test planning, validation and deployment," said Mitsuhiro Kuchitsu, section manager of Rakuten's Network Division Innovation Lab. "Having a strong partner we can trust to support our visionary efforts remains an invaluable asset as we move forward on 5G testing using Landslide."

In Japan, Spirent's efforts are enhanced via the company's long-term partner, Toyo Corporation, which provides additional valuable technical support services.

