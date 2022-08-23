Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Test & Measurement

Ssimwave scores patent for image and video banding detection

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/23/2022
Comment (0)

WATERLOO, Ontario, Canada – SSIMWAVE, the leader in Viewer Experience QC and Automation, today announced that it has been awarded a patent for image and video banding detection.

U.S. Patent No. No.63/008, 257, "Image and Video Banding Assessment," is intended to help live and VOD streaming services detect and eradicate one of the most difficult-to-solve video quality impairments in OTT streams. The solution is already deployed in production by some of the top streaming platforms to optimize for Banding across billions of hours of viewed content.

The patent describes the method by which the SSIMPLUS® products and metric address banding effects in an image or video, including:

  • Assessing content for banding impairments;
  • Determining the significance and location of the impairment;
  • Detecting the banding pixels;
  • Creating a banding map; and
  • Determining the intensity level of each of the banding pixels.

Banding is a common compression impairment that usually appears in smooth regions within encoded videos. All popular codecs, such as H.264/AVC, VP9, H.265/HEVC, and AV1 can introduce banding. Content-aware encoding approaches typically introduce more banding as content regions that are prone to banding are generally deemed low complexity by such encoders and are compressed even more than traditional approaches, resulting in even more banding. The impairment is noticeable in both SDR and HDR content, especially on high-resolution displays.

Read the full announcement here.

Ssimwave

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The 5G Fronthaul Handbook
5G Network Deployment Handbook
Emerging 5G Use Cases and Effective Test Strategies
Understanding 5G: A Practical Guide to Deploying and Operating 5G Networks
Testing 5G: Tools and Techniques for Successful Implementation, Maintenance and Monetization
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Tackling the Gigabit Home Networking Challenges
Monitoring Smartphone App Impact on Networks and User Experience with Anritsu MD8475A
Lowering the Cost of Wireless Manufacturing Test
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Indusface
Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
5G-Advanced Accelerates Towards a Digital, Intelligent Future By C114
Cooperation Drives the Broadband Vision By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE