Ssimwave nets Dolby certification

WATERLOO, Canada – SSIMWAVE today announced that its SSIMPLUS Viewer Experience monitoring product has been approved by Dolby Laboratories for its ability to decode Dolby Vision enabled content.

The certification follows extensive tests and makes SSIMPLUS the first Viewer Experience solution to receive such approval. SSIMPLUS helps customers deliver HDR content as intended by optimizing technology decisions across a delivery chain, and the SSIMPLUS Viewer Score measures the preservation of creative intent by comparing encoded content to its source.

SSIMWAVE supports Dolby Vision content by monitoring quality across the distribution ecosystem, enabling media companies to quickly identify and resolve quality issues in workflows.

SSIMWAVE will be demonstrating its ability to inspect and evaluate Dolby Vision content during its "Virtual Demo Days" in June.

Dolby Vision transforms viewing experiences with ultra-vivid picture quality. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver colors never seen before on a screen, incredible contrasts, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker.

