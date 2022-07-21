Sign In Register
Quantifi Photonics raises $15M more

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Quantifi Photonics, an emerging leader in high-density photonics test and measurement, announced today that it has secured US $15 million in a fully-subscribed Series C capital raise.

Intel Capital, the venture capital arm of Intel Corporation, led the round which was fully supported by existing investors.

Setting its sights on the high-density photonic test market, Quantifi Photonics plans to offer fully integrated test systems for optical transceivers, silicon photonics and co-packaged optical devices that are emerging from R&D labs onto high-volume production lines.

"By working extremely closely with customers such as Intel, we understand their challenges and can begin to anticipate what they might need in 6, 12 or 24 months. As a result, we're rapidly developing a new generation of high-density test solutions critical to unlocking the potential of 800G technologies," says Andy Stevens, CEO and co-founder of Quantifi Photonics.

Quantifi Photonics is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand with wholly-owned subsidiaries in the USA and Thailand. The company plans to grow its R&D and manufacturing teams and expand its sales and customer support capabilities in the USA and Europe to capitalize on the significant growth in optical communication networks worldwide.

For the full press release, click here.

Quantifi Photonics

