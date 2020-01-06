Promptlink helps cable networks break through the noise during pandemic

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Promptlink Communications, Inc., a leading provider of software applications for the management and testing of broadband networks and equipment, today announced an initiative to assist Cable Operators to quickly locate sources of upstream noise in their network with minimal analysis during the COVID-19 crisis.

Internet networks are heavily impacted by an increase in bandwidth utilization as many people are working and gaming from home. Promptlink has developed a "Remote Network NoiseHawk" enhancement to Network NoiseHawk, eliminating the initial step of detecting, diagnosing, and locating HFC (Hybrid Fiber Coax) network noise. Promptlink analysts will prepackage "noise analysis reports" that direct network technicians to specific network component(s) affected by network noise that is impacting customers.

Utilizing patent-pending algorithms to analyze data, Network NoiseHawk accurately pinpoints network noise and geographically displays it for Cable Operators, allowing for quick correction of noise issues. Remote Network NoiseHawk's service-assist offering removes the diagnostic step from the process, freeing up Cable Operator resources to attack other network issues.

COVID-19 Crisis Assistance

Promptlink will offer this Managed Service add-on to Network NoiseHawk customers for no charge for the first 90 days to assist during the COVID-19 crisis. The simplified process saves time, money and precious resources, while optimizing performance on the overloaded DOCSIS networks that are coping with unprecedented customer traffic. This product eases the burden on network operators and gives customers a better internet experience during these difficult times.

