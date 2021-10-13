Promptlink adds testing for Wi-Fi 6e and multi-gigabit Ethernet

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Promptlink Communications, Inc., a leading provider of software applications for broadband network management and customer premise equipment testing, announced today that it has launched support for Wi-Fi 6e wireless testing, as well as multi-gigabit Ethernet testing. This advancement gives customers the ability to certify the latest broadband CPE devices to the full capability of the Device Under Test (DUT). Promptlink is shipping CPE Atlas systems equipped with these upgrades today.

Promptlink's CPE Atlas is currently helping Promptlink's globally installed customer base to certify and recertify broadband CPE devices. This has become even more critical considering the global component shortages affecting delivery of factory-new CPE. CPE Atlas allows customers to maximize the deployment of current and recently received CPE by providing a shielded Wi-Fi environment to test the full functionality of broadband CPE. Current CPE technology, either DOCSIS, PON, DSL and or wireless routers, may have Wi-Fi 6e radios, plus a 2.5GB Ethernet port that needs to be tested. With this added support, CPE Atlas can qualify all these devices and all previous Wi-Fi and Ethernet technology in a single, Wi-Fi shielded test platform. CPE Atlas is deployed worldwide to major cable and telecommunications operators, along with certification labs and resellers of recertified CPE equipment.

