Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Test & Measurement

Penthera targets video streaming quality

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/25/2022
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Penthera, a leading provider of video streaming solutions for OTT providers, today announced the release of PlayAssure, a software product that builds a more extensive real-time buffer of video on streaming devices during playback. This improves video quality and reduces or eliminates rebuffering due to unreliable networks, delivering a more robust quality of experience for consumers, and higher engagement for publishers and operators.

PlayAssure builds on Penthera's expertise in real-time download technology, and the software is deployed within publisher's apps with existing infrastructure (video player, DRM, CDN). With PlayAssure, mobile video users no longer have to deal with rebuffering, and connected TV (CTV) viewers can be assured the highest quality HD or 4K video.

PlayAssure is designed to reduce churn and increase ad revenue by ensuring that customers watch more of a publisher's stream. The underlying PlayAssure technology is optimized to reduce the impact of unreliable networks on customer experience by leveraging network variations to use periods of time where there is excess bandwidth to cache video beyond what can be stored in the player buffer. Video quality can also be optimized by using the excess bandwidth available to request and cache the highest possible quality segments. PlayAssure works automatically once a customer presses play on a video asset, and video quality of sessions are not negatively affected by PlayAssure, as it only downloads the video cache when there is bandwidth in excess of what is required for the video stream requested.

Penthera currently has PlayAssure working on mobile devices, tablets, Android/Google TV, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. The company's' expertise in the digital download space has been well-recognized by leading publishers, from Liberty Global to Paramount Global, as well as the likes of Virgin, OSN, Sky Go, Viki Rakuten, and many other major OTT services.

Penthera

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The 5G Fronthaul Handbook
5G Network Deployment Handbook
Emerging 5G Use Cases and Effective Test Strategies
Understanding 5G: A Practical Guide to Deploying and Operating 5G Networks
Testing 5G: Tools and Techniques for Successful Implementation, Maintenance and Monetization
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Tackling the Gigabit Home Networking Challenges
Monitoring Smartphone App Impact on Networks and User Experience with Anritsu MD8475A
Lowering the Cost of Wireless Manufacturing Test
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE