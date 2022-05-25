Penthera targets video streaming quality

NEW YORK – Penthera, a leading provider of video streaming solutions for OTT providers, today announced the release of PlayAssure, a software product that builds a more extensive real-time buffer of video on streaming devices during playback. This improves video quality and reduces or eliminates rebuffering due to unreliable networks, delivering a more robust quality of experience for consumers, and higher engagement for publishers and operators.

PlayAssure builds on Penthera's expertise in real-time download technology, and the software is deployed within publisher's apps with existing infrastructure (video player, DRM, CDN). With PlayAssure, mobile video users no longer have to deal with rebuffering, and connected TV (CTV) viewers can be assured the highest quality HD or 4K video.

PlayAssure is designed to reduce churn and increase ad revenue by ensuring that customers watch more of a publisher's stream. The underlying PlayAssure technology is optimized to reduce the impact of unreliable networks on customer experience by leveraging network variations to use periods of time where there is excess bandwidth to cache video beyond what can be stored in the player buffer. Video quality can also be optimized by using the excess bandwidth available to request and cache the highest possible quality segments. PlayAssure works automatically once a customer presses play on a video asset, and video quality of sessions are not negatively affected by PlayAssure, as it only downloads the video cache when there is bandwidth in excess of what is required for the video stream requested.

Penthera currently has PlayAssure working on mobile devices, tablets, Android/Google TV, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. The company's' expertise in the digital download space has been well-recognized by leading publishers, from Liberty Global to Paramount Global, as well as the likes of Virgin, OSN, Sky Go, Viki Rakuten, and many other major OTT services.

