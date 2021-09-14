OpenVault program streamlines EBB participation for ISPs

HOBOKEN, N.J. – OpenVault, a global provider of industry analytics and SaaS technology solutions for broadband operators, is supporting wider availability of high-speed internet services through a turnkey initiative that simplifies participation in the FCC's Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program.

OpenVault is leveraging its vast data, analytics and reporting capabilities to provide the information necessary for operators' auditing purposes. Using its cloud-based solutions that deliver visibility into network traffic and subscriber usage at a granular level, OpenVault offers EBB reporting capabilities that include individual:

MAC Addresses;

Billing Accounts; and

Upstream, downstream and total usage by month; as well as

A data repository providing multiple years of history

Instituted to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emergency Broadband Benefit program allows eligible households to receive a discount of up to $50 per month one broadband service. Recipients are limited to one monthly service discount and a one-device/one-time discount of up to $100 per household. It is estimated that more than 35 million households are eligible for the program.

Read the full announcement here.

OpenVault