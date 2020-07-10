OpenVault plugs Power & Tel deal

HOBOKEN, N.J. and MEMPHIS, Tenn. – OpenVault, a global provider of industry analytics and SaaS technology solutions for broadband operators, and Power & Tel today announced a new cooperation that will significantly expand the ability of current and future Power & Tel service provider customers to manage, measure and monetize traffic on their networks.

The multi-year agreement will enable seamless integration of OpenVault products and solutions into the Power & Tel portfolio, creating opportunities for both companies collaboratively to improve business results for customers. Through Power & Tel's vast sales and support network in the Americas, service providers will have expedited access to SaaS technologies that can enhance network performance, customer experiences and bottom lines.

Power & Tel has a 55+ year multi-continent track record of supporting carriers' operational excellence, including extraordinary product quality, service delivery and customer care. As one of the industry's top broadband analytics and solution providers, OpenVault offers services and products that are designed to help operators manage their networks more effectively and optimize the revenue opportunities that data growth presents.

