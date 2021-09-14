Opensignal acquired by Comlinkdata

BOSTON – Comlinkdata, the leader in Customer Analytics for the communications industry, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Opensignal, a trusted global standard in mobile network experience analysis. The transaction creates a global powerhouse with broad solutions spanning from network to marketing analytics that will transform how players across the communications ecosystem build, manage, and sell their services in a world marked by 5G and Gigabit Internet. The transaction is expected to close by the end of September, 2021.

The acquisition builds on Comlinkdata's acquisition of Tutela in 2019, now bringing together the two leading players in mobile network experience measurement whose complementary solutions have been influential across the industry and serve clients in more than 60 countries. Berkshire Partners is the majority owner and Silversmith Capital Partners is a minority investor in the newly combined organization.

As 5G raises the competitive bar for providers in every segment of the communications industry, many organizations are aiming to compete and win in this rapidly evolving landscape. Customer Analytics creates new ways for organizations to apply competitive insights, informing the strategic decisions needed to improve and grow their businesses across mobile, broadband, and enterprise, as well as emerging sectors such as connected cars.

By adding Opensignal's complementary mobile experience measurement capabilities to Comlinkdata's existing portfolio of market analysis and network performance solutions, the company will be able to deliver unparalleled value to clients globally. Competitive and customer insights that link network experience and market activity will empower executives to focus strategic investments while optimizing customer experience and marketing ROI.

Dave Isenberg, CEO of Comlinkdata said: "This acquisition is a major step forward in our efforts to create the must-have data and analytics platform that communications brands need to thrive and grow in an increasingly competitive market disrupted by 5G, fiber and gigabit Internet. The addition of Opensignal's acclaimed mobile network experience analytics and world-class team to the Comlinkdata portfolio will speed development of new solutions for customers in the mobile, broadband, and enterprise sectors."

Brendan Gill, CEO of Opensignal added: "This marks a pivotal moment in the Opensignal journey. We have long believed that improving connectivity starts with access to independent, reliable information. By combining forces with Comlinkdata and Tutela we will strengthen our position as a trusted, global standard for network experience insights and amplify our impact on the industry."

Hunter Macdonald, CEO at Tutela added: "We are thrilled to be working with Opensignal. Our shared mission is to improve the world's mobile experience and with our combined strengths and global coverage, we are positioned to make an even bigger contribution to the broader connectivity industry worldwide."

The new company will maintain central offices in Boston, Mass, USA; London, UK; and Victoria, Canada, as well as offices in Asia and globally.

Comlinkdata