Test & Measurement

Nokia expands Lab-as-a-Service

News Wire Feed

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced that it is expanding its Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) solution to include the validation testing of industrial user equipment and third-party devices connecting people and machines over Nokia digital automation cloud (DAC) and modular private wireless (MPW) networks. This will allow enterprises to streamline the testing of equipment and Industry 4.0 use cases over private wireless to assess how they will help achieve their digital transformation goals. A dedicated device testing facility in Bangalore, India will allow more customers to accelerate Industry 4.0 service adoption.

Nokia LaaS will enable enterprise customers to assess how devices and equipment working over 4.9G/LTE and 5G private wireless networks, will support their implementation of Industry 4.0 use cases. Leveraging Nokia Digital Automated Cloud (DAC) and Modular Private Wireless (MPW) customers will be able to see how enterprise, third-party or Nokia Industrial devices such as handhelds, fieldrouters, dongles and wearables will connect machines and people and how that can advance their digitalization journey.

Device validation consists of standardized testing packages. Vertical segments will benefit from Nokia's extensive network, connectivity knowledge and rapid access to a range of pre-tested validation services. Enterprises can ensure any device functions well within a Nokia private wireless environment, and guarantee they meet the performance requirements of any use case.

The new Nokia LaaS device validation capabilities complement an already extensive range of services supporting chipset, device manufacturers, communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises who want to introduce new elements in their devices and networks. These include the development testing of equipment and applications, certification, proof of concept testing of solutions and features and factory acceptance testing.

Industry digitalization enables enterprises to leverage and manipulate their operational technology (OT) to transform processes and achieve business goals. Widespread implementation of autonomous robots, zero-fault manufacturing, predictive maintenance and other Industry 4.0 use cases rely on the secure real-time connectivity of people and machines using a range of devices. With no investment required by the customer, Nokia LaaS will allow enterprises to test device capabilities in Nokia labs or at their premises.

Nokia LaaS facilities are already in operation in the United States, Europe, South Korea and Japan, Nokia will now expand the service by opening a dedicated device testing facility for enterprise customers in Bangalore, India.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia

