Keysight, Qualcomm tout 10Gbit/s 5G NR data connection

SANTA ROSA, Calif. – Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced a demonstration at Mobile World Congress 2021 (MWC 21) of a ten gigabit per second data connection using 5G new radio dual connectivity (NR-DC), an industry-first milestone achieved in close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The demonstration included Keysight's network emulation platform and Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System with Qualcomm QTM545 mmWave Antenna Module to aggregate 5G mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum. The achievement builds on a long-term collaboration between the two companies to drive 5G commercialization across the device ecosystem. NR-DC allows 5G NR devices to concurrently connect and aggregate multiple NR cells, leading to significantly increased data transfer speeds.

