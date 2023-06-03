Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Test & Measurement

Infinera and Corning achieve record 400G transmission across 2,400 km

News Wire Feed

San Jose, Calif. – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today a record-breaking achievement of delivering a 400-gigabits-per-second (400G) single-wavelength transmission with Infinera's ICE-X 400G QSFP-DD intelligent coherent pluggable solution across 2,400 kilometers (km) of Corning's TXF® optical fiber. The transmission distance achieved in this trial is twice the previous record.

The success of the 400G transmission demonstration by Infinera and Corning Incorporated highlights the wide range of applications that can be addressed with this cost-effective and power-efficient solution, better enabling network operators to meet growing bandwidth demands.

The demonstration featured Infinera's ICE-X 400G intelligent coherent pluggable solution hosted in UfiSpace's 400G disaggregated core and edge routers across 2,400 km of Corning's TXF fiber, an ultra-low-loss, silica-core fiber with large effective area. The demonstration leveraged the advanced features supported by Infinera's line of ICE-X intelligent coherent pluggables, including integrated system-level intelligence, programmable modulation, tuneable baud rate, efficient spectrum utilization, and 0 dBm launch power.

Corning and Infinera will demonstrate this industry-leading data transmission at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exposition (OFC) March 7-9 in San Diego, California. The demonstration will take place in Infinera's booth (#4126) using Infinera's ICE-X 400G XR intelligent pluggables hosted in UfiSpace's 400G disaggregated core and edge router over 2,400 km of Corning® TXF® optical fiber.

Read the full press release here.

Infinera

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The 5G Fronthaul Handbook
5G Network Deployment Handbook
Emerging 5G Use Cases and Effective Test Strategies
Understanding 5G: A Practical Guide to Deploying and Operating 5G Networks
Testing 5G: Tools and Techniques for Successful Implementation, Maintenance and Monetization
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Tackling the Gigabit Home Networking Challenges
Monitoring Smartphone App Impact on Networks and User Experience with Anritsu MD8475A
Lowering the Cost of Wireless Manufacturing Test
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Releases Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Home Gateway and FTTR for Home Solution at MWC By Huawei
Huawei and Global FinTech Partners Explore the Key DNA Towards Business Success By Huawei
Brazil Oi Embraces the Gigabit Everywhere Era By Huawei
Ultra-wideband and Multi-antenna Accelerate All Bands to 5G for Higher-Quality All-Scenario Mobile Networks By Huawei
Huawei Launches Next-Generation Microwave MAGICSwave for Faster 5G Deployment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE