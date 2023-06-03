Infinera and Corning achieve record 400G transmission across 2,400 km

San Jose, Calif. – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today a record-breaking achievement of delivering a 400-gigabits-per-second (400G) single-wavelength transmission with Infinera's ICE-X 400G QSFP-DD intelligent coherent pluggable solution across 2,400 kilometers (km) of Corning's TXF® optical fiber. The transmission distance achieved in this trial is twice the previous record.

The success of the 400G transmission demonstration by Infinera and Corning Incorporated highlights the wide range of applications that can be addressed with this cost-effective and power-efficient solution, better enabling network operators to meet growing bandwidth demands.

The demonstration featured Infinera's ICE-X 400G intelligent coherent pluggable solution hosted in UfiSpace's 400G disaggregated core and edge routers across 2,400 km of Corning's TXF fiber, an ultra-low-loss, silica-core fiber with large effective area. The demonstration leveraged the advanced features supported by Infinera's line of ICE-X intelligent coherent pluggables, including integrated system-level intelligence, programmable modulation, tuneable baud rate, efficient spectrum utilization, and 0 dBm launch power.

Corning and Infinera will demonstrate this industry-leading data transmission at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exposition (OFC) March 7-9 in San Diego, California. The demonstration will take place in Infinera's booth (#4126) using Infinera's ICE-X 400G XR intelligent pluggables hosted in UfiSpace's 400G disaggregated core and edge router over 2,400 km of Corning® TXF® optical fiber.

