Indonesia's First Media picks Promptlink

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Promptlink Communications, Inc., a leading provider of software applications for broadband network management and customer premise equipment testing, today announced that it has been chosen by First Media, one of the leading cable TV and fixed broadband internet providers in Indonesia operated by PT Link Net Tbk, to provide Proactive Network Maintenance (PNM) and Network Noise Localization solutions to help First Media optimize customer's broadband experiences.

Promptlink's network monitoring and diagnostics suite will assist First Media to direct network technicians to specific network components affected by network noise and other issues that impact First Media's customers. Utilizing Patent-Pending algorithms to analyze data, Network NoiseHawk accurately pinpoints network noise and geographically displays it for First Media, allowing for quick correction of noise issues. The addition of Proactive Network Maintenance tools and Network NoiseHawk to Promptlink Cable Plant Monitoring (CPM) reinforces First Media's commitment to providing their customers with the highest quality broadband services.

