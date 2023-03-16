Sign In Register
Test & Measurement

Hawaiki breaks record on 15,000 km of uncompensated subsea cable with infinera ICE6

News Wire Feed

SAN JOSE, California and AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and Hawaiki Submarine Cable LP, a subsidiary of BW Digital, announced today the successful completion of a record-breaking trial on Hawaiki Cable. Leveraging Infinera's ICE6 800G coherent optical solution, the trial achieved real-time subsea spectral efficiency of more than 4.5 bits per second per hertz (b/s/Hz) on an uncompensated cable spanning 15,000 km and connecting Australia and the United States.

This trial demonstrates the value of Infinera's ICE6 solution in enabling subsea operators like Hawaiki to better serve their customers by increasing the capacity per fiber while simultaneously reducing the cost per bit and power per bit of delivering high-speed services. Conducted with Infinera's GX Series Compact Modular Platform, featuring the ICE6 optical engine, the trial underscored the value of its unique features, including ultra-high baud rates, long-codeword probabilistic constellation shaping (LC-PCS), second-generation Nyquist subcarriers, and SD-FEC gain sharing.

Hawaiki also tested the integration of Infinera's suite of software automation tools, including Intelligent Power Management (IPM) and Instant Bandwidth 2.0, which enable important capabilities such as smart cable automation, embedded spectrum sharing, and rapid service activation.

Read the full press release here.

Infinera

