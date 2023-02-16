Frontier launches Fiber Innovation Labs

NORWALK, Conn. – Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) introduced its Fiber Innovation Labs today – National Innovation Day – designed for inventing and testing new patents, technologies and processes that will advance its fiber-optic network.

Why It Matters: Improving the customer experience and driving efficiencies are key to accelerating Frontier's fiber-first strategy. Frontier's labs serve as a testing ground to find new technologies and procedures to advance the way it delivers blazing-fast fiber internet to consumers and businesses across the country.

The Details: Frontier's Fiber Innovation Labs will identify new ways to drive efficiencies and improve the customer experience as the company transforms with its fiber-first strategy. For example, the team will invent and test next-generation technology for fiber deployment and connectivity while also looking for more efficient ways to do installation and repairs.

As part of Frontier's Fiber Innovation Labs, the company has launched its first-ever outside plant facility in Lewisville, Texas. The facility is designed as a miniature suburban neighborhood that mimics the real-life experiences of its techs serving customers every day. It features roads, sidewalks, a state-of-the-art central office, a small house and a reconstructed manhole system. It also simulates weather elements and temperature changes. Here, the Frontier team can test and learn new methods in real-world environments to install and maintain its fiber-optic network.

Read the full press release here.

Frontier