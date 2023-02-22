Former cable exec Marwan Fawaz appointed to Ubicquia board

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Ubicquia, Inc., a company dedicated to making intelligent infrastructure solutions that are easy to deploy and monitor, today announced the addition of Marwan Fawaz to its board of directors. Fawaz brings decades of experience in communications technology, Internet of Things and 5G along with experience in technology strategy.

Fawaz's experience includes serving as an executive advisor to Google and its parent company, Alphabet. He held CEO roles at Nest and Motorola Home and CTO roles at Charter Communications and Adelphia Communications.

Over the course of his career, Fawaz advised Google on M&A strategy in the areas of telecom, broadband, home automation, media and 5G. Under his leadership, Motorola Home was repositioned and acquired for $2.35 billion by Arris and Nest expanded its product portfolio three fold, and grew international presence exponentially.

Fawaz currently serves on the boards of CSG International and NACD Colorado. He is also a board observer at Neural Propulsion Systems and an advisor to Yohana, a well-being services company and Sway Ventures, a CA based VC.

Read the full announcement here.

Ubicquia