Faroese Telecom and Ericsson set European 5G mmWave downlink speed record

TÓRSHAVN, Faroe Islands – Faroese Telecom and Ericsson conducted a speed test in a live network showing download peak speeds of up to 6Gbps, using 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum. It is the fastest measured speed in a live network in Europe to date. This multi-gigabit mmWave technology will be deployed across all of the self-governing nation's 18 Islands, delivering high capacity and multi-gigabit, mobile broadband speeds in suburban and rural areas.

In the North Atlantic Ocean, the self-governing Faroe Islands is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. The archipelago covers an area of 1,400 square kilometers of land, 300,000 square kilometers of sea and has a population of 54,000. Its 18 islands are mostly connected by bridges, subsea tunnels and ferries.

Since deploying 5G across the Faroe Islands starting 2022, the service provider's radio access network (RAN) has been built out in the quest for 100 percent geographic coverage in terms of total landmass – in addition to sea coverage reaching 120 km out in all directions.

Since 2021, Ericsson is the sole provider of 5G RAN and 5G Core, including full modernization of the existing 4G network.

