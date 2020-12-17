Sign In Register
Test & Measurement

EXFO connects with ServiceNow on network visibility

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/17/2020
QUEBEC CITY – EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF), the communications industry's test, monitoring and analytics experts, today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program to jointly address the digital transformation needs of communications service providers (CSPs). By bringing its industry-unique topology modelling solution, Nova Context, to the ServiceNow marketplace, CSPs can align and integrate disparate data systems, optimize data accuracy, and establish relationships between network, service, and subscribers to power automation and deliver a seamless, proactive customer experience.

By providing a 'single source of truth' with dynamic topology and federated inventory, EXFO and ServiceNow will empower CSPs with uniform, seamless visibility and data integrity across multi-domain, multi-technology, multi-vendor networks and systems. Nova Context can be rapidly deployed and easily configured allowing operators to unify and automate data systems in a matter of weeks1, overcoming the typical years-long process.

ServiceNow customers and partners can now integrate NOVA Context into their ServiceNow solutions to help solve vexing operational challenges that would otherwise be slow and inefficient without an integrated, aligned data model. Nova Context has increased data accuracy to over 98% at tier-one CSPs and has helped increase automation efficiency from 50-60% success rates to over 90% in nationwide U.S. deployments.

Read the full announcement here.

Exfo

