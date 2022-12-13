Eurobites: Nokia teams up with Rohde & Schwarz for drone-based network monitoring
News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 12/13/2022
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: EU revises rules for broadband state aid; EXA adds a northern transport route in Spain; MTN lands 2Africa cable in Western Cape.
— Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading
