Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Test & Measurement

Ericsson establishes quantum research hub in Canada

News Wire Feed

MONTREAL – Ericsson Canada today announced it has established a new quantum research hub in Montreal as part of its cutting-edge global quantum research agenda. The hub will host research projects that aim to explore quantum-based algorithms for accelerating processing in telecom networks and distributed quantum computing. Ericsson will pair its researchers with post-doctoral fellows at the universities to carry out fellowships at Ericsson, supporting the quantum research projects, providing the academic challenges, telecom and networking competence and facilities to conduct this advanced research.

Mitacs will deliver support in the attraction, training, retention, and deployment of highly qualified personnel in quantum science and technology through innovation internship experiences and professional skills development. Interns will work with researchers at Ericsson Canada and the universities.

The quantum sector will be key to fueling Canada's economy, technology, and growth, especially as technologies come to fruition and more sectors of the economy look to harness quantum capabilities. According to a study commissioned by the NRC in 2020, it is estimated that, by 2045, the Canadian quantum industry, will be a $139 billion industry and account for 209,200 jobs. Ericsson Canada is well positioned to boost the Canadian quantum ecosystem with its research and development capabilities and existing relationships with Canadian post-secondary institutions like the Universities of Ottawa and Sherbrooke.

Ericsson Canada has been a critical part of this country's innovation ecosystem and R&D story for 70 years, enabling Canada's industries to lead on the world stage, supporting major service providers on their path to nationwide 5G rollout and collaborating with leading players from both academia and wider industry. Ericsson Canada has 3,100 employees in state-of-the-art 5G R&D centres and offices in Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto, is amongst the top 13 R&D spenders in Canada, investing an average of $345M a year for a total of nearly $7B and holds a strong set of 2,000+ Canadian patents out of a global repertoire of 60,000.

Read the full press release here.

Ericsson

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The 5G Fronthaul Handbook
5G Network Deployment Handbook
Emerging 5G Use Cases and Effective Test Strategies
Understanding 5G: A Practical Guide to Deploying and Operating 5G Networks
Testing 5G: Tools and Techniques for Successful Implementation, Maintenance and Monetization
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Tackling the Gigabit Home Networking Challenges
Monitoring Smartphone App Impact on Networks and User Experience with Anritsu MD8475A
Lowering the Cost of Wireless Manufacturing Test
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei: 5.5G paves way for intelligent, digital societies By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing Editor
Huawei DQ ODN Solution Won the All-Optical Deployment Solution Innovation Award at the Lightwave Innovation Reviews By Huawei
Huawei FTTR Solution Won the FTTx Innovation Award at the Lightwave Innovation Reviews By Huawei
How Huawei’s IntelligentRAN helps CSPs manage the complexity of 5G By Huawei
Guiding Broadband To Address Industry-Wide Challenges By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE