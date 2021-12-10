Sign In Register
Test & Measurement

Dish picks Spirent for automated 5G core testing

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/12/2021
FREDERICK, Md. and LITTLETON, Colo.– DISH Network Corporation (DISH) (NASDAQ: DISH) selected Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT) to autonomously test its 5G network core and validate its performance. This will allow DISH to continuously integrate functionality into its 5G network and rapidly deliver leading-edge solutions to both retail and enterprise customers. DISH, which is partnering with AWS on cloud infrastructure, is set to become the world's first telecom company to run its service on the public cloud. Spirent's solutions will enable DISH to realize the superior agility of deploying an OpenRAN, cloud-native 5G network while ensuring enhanced customer experiences.

DISH will leverage Spirent's 5G expertise, proven test methodologies and years of experience in global 5G ecosystems. Spirent ensures vendor-neutral validation so DISH can test and validate with confidence to assure 5G core readiness for live operation. With access to Spirent's library of automated compliance, capacity and performance test suites, as well as test cases, DISH can verify 5G functionality, measure system performance and accelerate deployment activities. By automating the testing process, DISH can continuously verify real-world performance and resilience during its network rollout, proving the public cloud is telco-grade, and scaling up a continuously improving system.

"As we deploy our cloud-native 5G network, we're looking forward to seeing the transformation of how organizations and customers will order and consume 5G services on their own slices and private networks," said Marc Rouanne, chief network officer, DISH Wireless. "Spirent provides the testing functionality and experience we need to ensure positive customer experiences. And, as a leader in 5G testing and automation, Spirent offers us the security and confidence to introduce our state-of-the-art 5G network into the market."

