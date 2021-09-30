Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Test & Measurement

CableLabs unit gets flexible with DOCSIS device testing

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 9/30/2021
Comment (0)

Full, traditional DOCSIS certification testing isn't fading into the distance anytime soon, but Kyrio, the CableLabs unit that runs those tests, is broadening its options.

Kyrio is effectively opening up its test labs – and opening up access to the engineers who run them – with FlexTest, a new service that enables device makers and operators to run more granular and iterative tests that should give them a leg up in the product development process and, in the end, save them some money.

FlexTest will become available in October. Boiled down, the service breaks down DOCSIS testing procedures to a component level. That, Kyrio believes, should help suppliers troubleshoot and triage errors, defects or other issues prior to going through the all-inclusive DOCSIS certification testing process.

It's expected that FlexTest will largely focus on DOCSIS original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original device manufacturers (ODMs) that use iterative Agile-style development and are likewise keen to run subsets of DOCSIS tests in the earlier phases of their product development cycles, rather than having to wait to submit or resubmit a product for full testing when the next quarterly DOCSIS certification test wave comes around.

Kyrio also expects FlexTest to come in handy later in the product lifecycle. That, for example, could include products that have previously achieved CableLabs certification but are being outfitted with new software, or are proceeding to trials conducted by cable operators.

Many ODMs and OEMs want access to a subset of DOCSIS testing that they don't have access to internally or simply don't have the resources to handle on their own, Jason Lauer, vice president of engineering and operations at Kyrio, explained.

Optimized with orchestration

The origins of FlexTest stem from some pre-certification work that Kyrio had conducted with suppliers based on Kyrio's own time schedules.

"While that model has allowed us to do more work up and down the lifecycle and not just within the certification phase, the model of delivery and the process to deliver those services had not been optimized," Lauer said.

He said FlexTest hits the optimization button with a new software-based orchestration platform that has effectively been bolted on top of Kyrio's physical assets at its test labs. Using a new, automated process, FlexTest users will tap into a portal to set up the tests. In turn, the system checks Kyrio's inventory and allocates the equipment required for those tests. FlexTest users are able to observe and monitor the test while it's running, Lauer said.

That new approach enables Kyrio's FlexTest to dynamically schedule and allocate different configurations of equipment to do specific DOCSIS-related tests requested by suppliers. It can do so on an on-demand basis, or be set up for a later date.

FlexTest "essentially locks that asset for the particular use by that particular user," Lauer explained, noting that the new offering will effectively "break down the walled garden that has been DOCSIS certification for so many years."

The result, he adds, will open up DOCSIS testing capacity for vendors and operators and shorten testing cycles. Lauer also anticipates that FlexTest will cut down on capital expenses for upgrades to existing DOCSIS products and perhaps help suppliers sidestep some costs down the road as they develop DOCSIS 4.0-based products.

"We think we can provide a central lab and access to that lab for our customers to be able to centralize some of their testing effort and not have to invest as broadly as they have in the past," Lauer said.

Tests for Low Latency DOCSIS, a new feature for DOCSIS 3.1 that will carry over to DOCSIS 4.0, are among those that will be available through FlexTest. That could generate "a lot of interest" from both manufacturers and operators that are determining how to best test for low-latency capabilities, Lauer said.

Not all DOCSIS tests are created equal

Kyrio is evaluating initial pricing as it nears its formal launch in early October, but anticipates that the pricing will be variable. "The reality is that not all tests are created equal. Neither is the effort and time to run them, nor the equipment list necessary to run each one," Lauer said.

He also stressed that there's no change to traditional DOCSIS certification testing, which is now conducted quarterly and used to ensure interoperability between DOCSIS CPE and network equipment. Certification is also a requirement for retail sale of DOCSIS CPE, but most operators typically require DOCSIS modems and gateways to obtain the CableLabs stamp before they embark on their own tests and trials.

The FlexTest roadmap is currently focused solely on DOCSIS testing, but Kyrio will take feedback from the market to determine if and when it might broaden its scope.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The 5G Fronthaul Handbook
5G Network Deployment Handbook
Emerging 5G Use Cases and Effective Test Strategies
Understanding 5G: A Practical Guide to Deploying and Operating 5G Networks
Testing 5G: Tools and Techniques for Successful Implementation, Maintenance and Monetization
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Tackling the Gigabit Home Networking Challenges
Monitoring Smartphone App Impact on Networks and User Experience with Anritsu MD8475A
Lowering the Cost of Wireless Manufacturing Test
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
IIoT in Power Utilities: From SCADA to Smart Grid By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor, for RAD
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE